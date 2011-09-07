PARIS, Sept 7 Below are company-related news and leading stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures FCEc1 are up 2.06 percent at 0607 GMT

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The Franco-Dutch airline said passenger traffic rose 7.6 percent in August, with the load factor rising by 1.2 percentage points to 85.7 percent. Unit revenue per available seat kilometer excluding currency declined slightly compared with August 2010.

VALEO

The automotive parts maker said it plans to buy back up to 670,000 additional shares at a total price of up to 22.5 million euros.

ERAMET

Global nickel demand is seen rising 4-5 percent a year, the chief executive at the French mining group Eramet said.

SCOR

The reinsurer said it would confirm its strategic plan targets at an investor day on Wednesday. The group said it expects to achieve gross written premiums of 10 billion euros in 2013, corresponding to an annual growth rate of 14 percent from 2010 to 2013.

BIOMERIEUX

The in-vitro diagnostics group tweaked downwards its 2011 sales growth target to around 5 percent citing a fragile economy in Western Europe and North America. First-half net profit rose 3.7 percent to 75 million euros.

