PARIS Oct 3 Workers at LyondellBasell's Berre l'Etang refinery in France voted on Monday to prolong a six-day strike by another 24 hours, after the chemical group announced last week it planned to close the plant, A CGT union official said.

Labour union members at three nearby refineries at the Berre industrial site in southern France decided on Friday against joining the strike, dampening for now the prospect of a nationwide protest.

LyondellBasell, a Rotterdam-based commodity chemicals maker, said last Tuesday it planned to close the refinery, affecting some 370 jobs, after the search for a buyer it announced in May had proved unsuccessful.

The European refining sector has been struggling for years due to overcapacity and poor margins, leading France's Total to shut its Dunkirk plant at the start of 2010 and Petroplus to close its Reichstett plant in eastern France in May this year.

News that Total, Europe's biggest refiner, had summoned a group works council meeting on Oct. 10 to unveil a project to merge its refining and chemical businesses, added to workers' concerns that more restructuring was in the offing.

But many French refinery workers are still bearing the marks of last year's marathon strike after they failed to obtain guarantees that European refiners would continue investing in France. The strike also further weakened the industry. (Reporting By Jean-Fracois Rosnoblet; Writing by Muriel Boselli, editing by Jane Baird)