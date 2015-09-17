PARIS, Sept 17 France's constitutional court
upheld on Thursday restrictions on selling and importing
bisphenol A (BPA), a chemical used to stiffen plastics that some
studies suggest poses health risks.
However, France's highest court ruled that manufacturers
could not be barred from making the chemical for export as it is
allowed in many other countries.
Manufacturers had challenged the restrictions arguing that
they impinged on their commercial freedom.
France banned the use of the chemical in baby bottles in
2010, and the restriction has since been extended to use in any
container in contact with foods or drinks.
Europe's food safety watchdog said in January that BPA posed
no health risk to consumers of any age, including unborn
children, at current levels of exposure.
The body acknowledged that the chemical could leach from
containers into foods and drinks. Some studies have suggested
possible links to everything from cancer to heart disease to
infertility to kidney and liver problems
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned BPA from baby
bottles in 2012, but said there was not enough evidence for a
wider ban and has found the chemical safe at low levels.
