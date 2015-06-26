June 26 A headless body daubed with Arabic
writing was found on Friday at a factory in southeast France
owned by Air Products and Chemicals Inc, a U.S.-based
industrial gas and chemicals company.
The assailant also rammed a delivery van into gas containers
at the site, triggering an explosion.
Following are some facts about the company:
* Air Products, which has operations in over 50 countries,
is one of the world's largest industrial gas companies, breaking
down air to form oxygen, nitrogen and other components used in
construction, healthcare, oil refining and scores of other
industries.
* Founded in 1940, the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company
reported $991.7 million in net income on $10.4 billion in sales
in its most recent fiscal year.
* Key rivals include U.S.-based Praxair Inc,
Germany's Linde AG and France's Air Liquide SA
. The quartet tends to focus on gas plants - building a
hydrogen plant at a refinery, for example - and merchant gas
delivery of tanker trucks to customer sites.
While geographies and customers differ, their business
strategies are fairly similar. Profits rise by strategically
locating plants near key customers, sharply allocating cash and
becoming more efficient, analysts said. The French plant, for
instance, helps supply medical gases in the country's southern
region, and also produces liquid nitrogen used to freeze human
tissue.
* Unlike its peers, Air Products and its roughly 21,200
employees also focus on other areas besides industrial gas,
including LNG heat exchangers and specialty chemicals for
electronics companies.
* Last summer, Air Products named Seifi Ghasemi as chief
executive, replacing John McGlade, whose departure came after a
protracted battle between the company and billionaire investor
William Ackman, who said he felt Air Products was lagging
rivals.
Ghasemi, a native of Iran, had previously run chemical
producer Rockwood Holdings Inc, which was bought by Albemarle
Corp earlier this year. In a letter to staff, he laid
out a goal for Air Products to become "the safest and
most-profitable industrial gas company in the world." Since
Ghasemi took the company's top spot last July 1, shares of Air
Products have gained about 11 percent.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Williston, North Dakota and
Lewis Krauskopf in New York; editing by G Crosse)