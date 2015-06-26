CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as TD, Teck Resources lead broad gains
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday with Toronto-Dominion Bank and Teck Resources Ltd leading broad gains across most sectors.
SAINT-QUENTIN FALLAVIER, France June 26 The person found beheaded by the site of an industrial gases company in southeastern France was the manager of the man suspected of then ramming their delivery vehicle into gas canisters there, a source close to the investigation said,
The source said the two had gone to the company's premises together to make a delivery. But the suspect killed and decapitated his victim before then driving their vehicle into the site, the source said.
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday with Toronto-Dominion Bank and Teck Resources Ltd leading broad gains across most sectors.
KINSHASA, April 3 Congolese police deployed heavily across the capital Kinshasa on Monday as opposition calls for a general strike after a breakdown in talks with President Joseph Kabila's allies last week raised fears of renewed violence.