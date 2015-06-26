WASHINGTON, June 26 U.S. President Barack Obama has been briefed on the attack at a U.S. gas company in France, a senior administration official said on Friday, providing no further details.

A severed head covered in Arabic writing was found at the company in southeastern France, police sources and French media said. The site belonged to Air Products, a U.S. industrial gases and chemicals company, according to another French company in the same sector.

