WASHINGTON, June 26 U.S. law enforcement
officials are in touch with their counterparts in France
regarding an attack on a U.S.-owned factory, the White House
said on Friday.
White House spokesman Eric Schultz said the White House does
not have an intelligence assessment "at this time."
An assailant triggered an explosion by ramming a delivery
van into gas containers at a U.S.-owned gas company in
southeastern France in what French President Francois Hollande
has described as a terrorist attack.
A decapitated body covered in Arabic writing was found at
the scene.
