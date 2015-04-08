(Adds details, background)
PARIS, April 8 French prosecutors said on
Wednesday they were dropping an inquiry into alleged insider
trading by several executives at French bank BNP Paribas
after finding no signs of wrongdoing.
Prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation in October
after receiving an anonymous letter flagging alleged insider
trading deals by several top executives in 2013.
At the time the bank was the target of a U.S. sanctions
violations probe that eventually led to BNP Paribas getting hit
with a fine of almost $9 billion.
"All of the information gathered excludes any possibility of
insider trading by BNP Paribas executives in their transactions
in the company's shares in 2013 and until the fine was announced
in 2014," the prosecutors said in a statement.
"In the absence of any wrongdoing, the national prosecutors
are not taking the case further," they added.
French satirical weekly newspaper Le Canard Enchaine
reported in November that three senior executives had sold
nearly 300,000 shares in 2013 while the bank was under
investigation in the United States.
The bank pleaded guilty in July 2014 to two criminal charges
and agreed to pay the fine to resolve accusations it violated
U.S. sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)