LONDON, March 26 (IFR) - The Republic of France, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, has collected over EU7bn of orders on its new 32-year bond, said a source close to the deal.

The bonds, maturing on 25 May 2045, will price later on Tuesday, marking France's first nominal bond to be sold via syndication in around three years.

France earlier fixed the spread on the bonds at 8bp over the 4.5% April 2041 OAT just before books closed at 1130GMT, from guidance of 7bp-9bp and initial price thoughts of 10bp area.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, RBS and Societe Generale are managing the deal. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)