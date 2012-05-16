PARIS May 16 France sold its 5-year benchmark bond on Wednesday at a record low yield, Agence France Tresor said, in a sign of investors consider the country a safe haven amid renewed concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis.

In the first auction of medium-term bonds since Francois Hollande was elected president earlier this month, AFT sold nearly 8 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds on Wednesday with all four lines on offer drawing lower yields and solid demand.

In the auction, France sold 3.651 billion euros of its February 2017 BTAN at a yield of 1.72 percent. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra)