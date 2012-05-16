BRIEF-Hexcel prices $400 mln of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
* Hexcel prices $400 million of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
PARIS May 16 France sold its 5-year benchmark bond on Wednesday at a record low yield, Agence France Tresor said, in a sign of investors consider the country a safe haven amid renewed concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis.
In the first auction of medium-term bonds since Francois Hollande was elected president earlier this month, AFT sold nearly 8 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds on Wednesday with all four lines on offer drawing lower yields and solid demand.
In the auction, France sold 3.651 billion euros of its February 2017 BTAN at a yield of 1.72 percent. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Hexcel prices $400 million of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
* Capital World Investors reports a 7 percent passive stake in Square Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kMDv32] Further company coverage:
* Capital World Investors reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Merck & Co Inc as on December 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kkIx8A] Further company coverage: