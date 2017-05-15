PARIS May 15 France is to launch a new 30-year 'OAT' government bond, due to mature on May 25, 2048, the country's Agence France Tresor (AFT) said on Monday.

Joint lead managers for the new bond will be BNP Paribas , Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Societe Generale, with more details on the bond due to be announced later, AFT added. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Irish)