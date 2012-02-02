PARIS Feb 2 French bond yields fell on
Thursday amid strong demand at France's first auction of
long-term fixed-rate bonds since losing its triple-A credit
rating last month, in a boost for sentiment on euro zone debt.
Debt management agency Agence France Tresor (AFT) said it
had sold 7.962 billion euros of long-term OAT bonds, at the top
of a 6.5-8.0 billion euro target range indicated ahead of the
auction. Investors put in bids worth over 19 billion euros.
With banks awash with new liquidity from the European
Central Bank, France has managed to sell bonds at lower rates
and attracted solid investor demand in recent weeks at
shorter-term bond auctions even after Standard & Poor's stripped
it of its top-notch AAA status on Jan. 12 in a mass downgrade of
nine euro zone countries.
The auction coincided with a healthy sale of medium-term
Spanish debt, in a sign that long-running concern over the euro
zone debt crisis is not sapping demand for government bonds.
The AFT made its first sale of a new 10-year bond due April
2022 with a coupon of 3.00 percent at a yield of 3.13 percent,
down from 3.29 percent at the last auction of a 10-year OAT on
Jan. 5. The new issue attracted bids worth 1.7 times the bonds
on offer and 5.7 billion euros' worth was sold.
The AFT also sold 1.011 billion euros of its October 2018
bond offering a yield of 2.44 percent, down from 3.27 percent
the last time it was auctioned on March 8, 2011. Bids surpassed
demand by far with a so-called bid-to-cover ratio of 4.3.
In the last line on offer, the AFT sold 1.253 billion euros
of its October 2020 bond at a yield of 2.91 percent, down from
3.64 percent the last time it was auctioned on May 10, 2011. The
issue drew a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.
For details of the auction
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Susan Fenton)