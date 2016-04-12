China tells banks to come clean on misdemeanours - sources
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's banking regulator has told lenders to conduct checks on improper trading, incentives, innovation and charges, according to a document seen by Reuters.
LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - The Republic of France has begun marketing a dual tranche 20 and 50-year euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond, according to a deal lead.
The 20-year bond is taking indications of interest from investors at mid teens over the April 2035 OATs, while the 50-year is taking IOIs at high teens over the April 2060 OATs.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale CIB are running the transaction, which is expected to be Tuesday's business.
France is rated Aa2 by Moody's, AA by Standard & Poor's, AA by Fitch and AAA by DBRS. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's banking regulator has told lenders to conduct checks on improper trading, incentives, innovation and charges, according to a document seen by Reuters.
(Morning News Call - India edition will not be published on Friday, April 14, as markets are closed for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04132017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:15 am: Petroleum Secretary K. D. Tripat