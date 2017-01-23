(Adds context throughout)

By Alice Gledhill and Michael Turner

LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - The Republic of France has announced that its debut Green OAT will be a long 20-year maturity, making this the longest sovereign Green trade by some margin.

The benchmark-size euro deal will mature on 25 June 2039, a far stretch from the only other sovereign Green bond printed to date - a five-year sold by Poland in December 2016.

Poland raised 750m and paid around 10bp over its regular curve for the Green debt.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Morgan Stanley, Natixis and Societe Generale are joint lead managers on France's trade, which will be rated Aa2 by Moody's, AA by S&P and Fitch, and AAA by DBRS.

