PARIS Jan 19 Yields fell and demand was
firm on Thursday at the first auction of French bonds since
Standard and Poor's stripped the country of its AAA credit
rating.
The Agence France Tresor debt management agency sold 7.965
billion euros of medium-term bonds, known as BTANs, at the top
of a target range of 6.5-8.0 billion euros indicated ahead of
the auction. It received bids for 18.9 billion euros.
S&P's downgrade on Friday was larely anticipated by the
market and has had little impact on French yields in the
secondary market and in a short-term bill auction on Monday.
AFT sold 2.961 billion euros of the 3.00 percent July 2014
bond at a yield of 1.05 percent, down from 1.58 percent the last
time the line was auctioned in October. Investors put in more
twice as many bids as there were bonds on offer with the issue
securing a so-called bid to cover ratio of 2.1.
AFT also sold 1.575 billion euros of the 2.00 percent July
2015 bond offering a yield of 1.51 percent, down from 2.44
percent at the last auction in November. It drew a bid-to-cover
ratio of 3.4.
In the last line on offer, AFT sold 3.429 billion euros of
its 2.5 percent July 2016 bond at a yield of 1.89 percent, down
from 2.82 percent at the November auction and with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 2.1.
AFT was due to sell 1-1.5 billion euros of inflation linked
bonds later on Thursday with results scheduled for 0950 GMT.
