PARIS, April 5 Yields on French 5- to 15-year
fixed-rate bonds rose only marginally at a debt auction on
Thursday, debt management agency Agence France Tresor said, but
investor appetite remained firm despite concerns about Spanish
debt.
France sold 8.4 billion euros of paper maturing in the mid-
to long-term, known as OATs, near the top of its projected range
of 7-8.5 billion euros. It received total bids for nearly three
times that amount.
The auction came a day after after doubts over Spain's
ability to meet budget targets hit investor demand at an auction
in Madrid, raising concern that the euro zone debt crisis may be
craning up a notch again.
The yield on France's five-year 4.25 percent OAT due in
October 2017 rose by a hair to 1.96 percent - with a
bid-to-cover rate of 3.27 percent - from a yield of 1.91 percent
when last auctioned March 1.
Yet for the 4.50 percent 30-year-bond, the yield fell to
3.79 percent from 3.97 percent.
Yields also rose very slightly for the 10- and 15-year 3.00
percent and 3.50 percent OATs, to 2.98 percent from 2.91
percent, and 3.46 percent and 3.30 percent, respectively.
Like other countries previously threatened by Europe's debt
crisis, France has seen its yields come down sharply, especially
on the short end, since the European Central Bank began pumping
huge quantities of liquidity into the banking system.
