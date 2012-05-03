PARIS May 3 French 10-year borrowing costs stayed relatively stable on Thursday at the country's last debt auction before a presidential election on Sunday that has kept some investors on the sidelines, concerned about a potential Socialist government.

France sold 7.4 billion euros of long-term OAT bonds, at the top of a planned issue range of between 6.5 billion and 7.5 billion euros, despite the political uncertainty.

While fears about the euro zone's more troubled sovereign debtors have flared again, investors have viewed French debt as a relative safe haven as worries over Spain's budget deficit have grown and Italy's 10-year borrowing costs have risen.

The yield on France's 3.00 percent 10-year bond due in April 2012 fell by a hair to 2.96 percent from 2.98 percent when last auctioned on April 5, while the bid to cover ratio was 1.98, according to data from debt management agency Agence France Tresor.

Similarly, the yields on the 4.25 percent OAT maturing in October 2017 and 3.25 percent OAT maturing in October 2021 fell, helped by high demand.

The yield on the 4.25 percent OAT fell to 1.89 percent from 1.96 percent when last auctioned on April 5, while the 3.25 percent bond's yield dropped to 2.85 percent from 3.29 percent on January 5.

Bid to cover ratios were 3.567 and 2.903, respectively.

France has also been helped this year, especially in selling short-term debt, by the European Central Bank pumping 1 trillion euros of liquidity into the banking system.

On Thursday the Tresor also auctioned a 6.00 percent OAT maturing in October 2025 at a yield of 3.31 percent and a bid to cover ratio of 2.504. No comparable data was available.

