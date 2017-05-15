BRIEF-First Mutual Holdings contemplates acquisition of controlling interest in co in insurance sector
* Says co is contemplating acquisition of controlling interest in a company in insurance sector
LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - The Republic of France has mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Societe Generale for a 30-year euro-denominated OAT benchmark, according to a lead.
The transaction will be launched by syndication in the near future and have a May 25 2048 maturity. All other primary dealers in the Republic of France government bond market will be invited into the syndicate.
The issuer is rated Aa2/AA/AA/AAA, all with stable outlooks. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Says co is contemplating acquisition of controlling interest in a company in insurance sector
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
* Sydney, Melbourne house prices have doubled since 2009 (Adds more Moody's comment, details)