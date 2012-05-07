PARIS May 7 France sold an additional 1.49 billion euros in long-term bonds, known as OATs, following an auction on Thursday, debt management agency Agence France Tresor said.

AFT said it sold an extra 876 million euros of its 3.00 percent 10-year OAT, 434 million euros of its 6.00 percent bond due in 2025, 178 million euros of its 3.25 percent OAT due in 2021, and 1 million euros of its 4.25 percent bond due in 2017.

The non-competitive bids announced on Monday meant that France raised a total of 8.9 billion euros from the four lines of its May 3 auction.

It is customary for the Treasury to sell extra debt this way. Under the French system, buyers not only submit competitive bids at the auction but also have the option for a limited period after the sale to buy extra securities at the average auction price.

The extra amount they can buy is calculated according to how active they have been at previous sales. (Reporting By Alexandria Sage. Editing by Daniel Flynn)