PARIS May 7 France sold an additional 1.49
billion euros in long-term bonds, known as OATs, following an
auction on Thursday, debt management agency Agence France Tresor
said.
AFT said it sold an extra 876 million euros of its 3.00
percent 10-year OAT, 434 million euros of its 6.00 percent bond
due in 2025, 178 million euros of its 3.25 percent OAT due in
2021, and 1 million euros of its 4.25 percent bond due in 2017.
The non-competitive bids announced on Monday meant that
France raised a total of 8.9 billion euros from the four lines
of its May 3 auction.
It is customary for the Treasury to sell extra debt this
way. Under the French system, buyers not only submit competitive
bids at the auction but also have the option for a limited
period after the sale to buy extra securities at the average
auction price.
The extra amount they can buy is calculated according to how
active they have been at previous sales.
