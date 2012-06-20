GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fade from record highs, dollar falls on Fed minutes
* Dollar index falls as traders trim view on March U.S. rate hike
PARIS, June 20 France sold an additional 465 million euros of BTF T-bills on Wednesday following an auction on Monday, debt management agency AFT said.
It sold an extra 11 million euros of the 5-week BTF, 371 million euros of the 12-week BTF and 83 million euros of the 49-week BTF.
The non-competitive bids meant that France raised a total of 9.1 billion euros from the four lines of its June 18 BTF auction.
Under the French system, buyers not only submit competitive bids at the auction, but also have the option, for a limited period after the sale, of buying extra securities at the average auction price.
The extra amount they can buy is calculated according to how active they have been at previous sales. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Dollar index falls as traders trim view on March U.S. rate hike
* Trinity Place Holdings says entered into two secured lines of credit aggregating $12.0 million, with Sterling National Bank as lender
(Recasts with peso strengthening; updates table) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Mexico's peso strengthened on Wednesday to its highest level since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, a day after the central bank said it would offer up to $20 billion in currency hedges. The peso strengthened 0.7 percent to trade at 19.87 per dollar, which central bank Governor Agustin Carstens said reflected confidence in the hedge. "The measure has been very success