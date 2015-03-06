PARIS, March 6 The French government has appointed senior treasury official Anthony Requin to head the Agence France Tresor public debt management agency, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

Requin, who in the past has held the agency's No. 2 position, will fill a post left vacant after previous chief executive, Ambroise Fayolle, left in February to become vice president of the European Investment Bank.

"His (Requin's) knowledge of the financial markets and relations he has built with international actors and decision-makers will be important assets in his mission at the head of the Agence France Tresor," Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in a statement. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey, writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)