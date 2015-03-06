PARIS, March 6 The French government has
appointed senior treasury official Anthony Requin to head the
Agence France Tresor public debt management agency, the Finance
Ministry said on Friday.
Requin, who in the past has held the agency's No. 2
position, will fill a post left vacant after previous chief
executive, Ambroise Fayolle, left in February to become vice
president of the European Investment Bank.
"His (Requin's) knowledge of the financial markets and
relations he has built with international actors and
decision-makers will be important assets in his mission at the
head of the Agence France Tresor," Finance Minister Michel Sapin
said in a statement.
