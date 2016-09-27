PARIS, Sept 27 France will issue by syndicate a new 30-year bond indexed to European inflation in the coming days, market conditions permitting, the Agence France Tresor public debt management agency said on Tuesday.

The joint lead managers for the OATEI bond maturing July 25, 2047 would be BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, JPMorgan, Natixis and Royal Bank of Scotland . All primary dealers will be part of the syndicate. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)