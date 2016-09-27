Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
PARIS, Sept 27 France will issue by syndicate a new 30-year bond indexed to European inflation in the coming days, market conditions permitting, the Agence France Tresor public debt management agency said on Tuesday.
The joint lead managers for the OATEI bond maturing July 25, 2047 would be BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, JPMorgan, Natixis and Royal Bank of Scotland . All primary dealers will be part of the syndicate. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian consumer lender TCS Group is considering holding a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares in the coming months, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.