PARIS Jan 23 France is entering the
fast-growing market for green bonds with longest maturity ever
issued, the Agence France Tresor said on Monday as it launched
the sale.
As host of the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat global
warming, the government wants to put France at the centre of the
green bond market, which has so far been dominated mostly by
corporate issuers and international development banks.
AFT said the new bond would have a 22-year maturity coming
due in June 2039 and would be tapped in the future to meet
investor demand. The coupon rate has yet to be announced.
The joint lead managers for the issue are Barclays,
BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Morgan
Stanley, Natixis and Societe Generale.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)