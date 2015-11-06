PARIS Nov 6 The French government will
reestablish intra-Europe border controls for a month when France
hosts an international climate conference in December, Interior
Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Friday.
With world leaders due to descend on Paris for the
high-profile meeting, Cazeneuve said the move was necessary for
security reasons.
Cazeneuve, speaking on BFM TV, noted that Europe's Schengen
border-free travel scheme allowed for controls to be temporarily
restored for such events.
Almost 200 nations meet in Paris from Nov. 30-Dec. 11 to try
to seal a deal to fight global warming in the years from 2020.
Some 80 world leaders are due to be in the French capital on the
first day of the summit.
