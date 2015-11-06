PARIS Nov 6 The French government will reestablish intra-Europe border controls for a month when France hosts an international climate conference in December, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Friday.

With world leaders due to descend on Paris for the high-profile meeting, Cazeneuve said the move was necessary for security reasons.

Cazeneuve, speaking on BFM TV, noted that Europe's Schengen border-free travel scheme allowed for controls to be temporarily restored for such events.

Almost 200 nations meet in Paris from Nov. 30-Dec. 11 to try to seal a deal to fight global warming in the years from 2020. Some 80 world leaders are due to be in the French capital on the first day of the summit. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)