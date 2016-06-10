PARIS, June 10 Shareholders must set French chief executives' pay in a binding vote that corporate boards cannot ignore, the French parliament decided early on Friday in reaction to a public outcry over Renault chief Carlos Ghosn's giant package.

However, lawmakers in the lower house rejected a left-wing bid to impose a legal ceiling on CEO remuneration.

The executive pay amendment was added to a package of corporate legislation going through parliament after Renault's board defied a shareholder vote in May rejecting Ghosn's 7.2 million euro ($8.14 million) pay package. He earns another salary as CEO of Nissan, Renault's alliance partner.

In reaction, President Francois Hollande pledged to give legal clout to shareholder votes on pay if boards ignored them, which would bring French law on "say-on-pay" into line with other big European countries such as Britain and Germany.

Rebel leftwing Socialist lawmakers wanted to go further by banning executive pay packages worth more than 20 times the average salary in companies.

The bill is due to got to the Senate in early July. ($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Reporting by Emile Picy; Writing by Paul Taylor and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Gareth Jones)