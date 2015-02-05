PARIS Feb 5 Francois Perol, chairman of
France's second-biggest retail bank, BPCE, is to face trial in a
case to determine whether his nomination to head the group in
2009 represented a conflict of interest, a judicial source told
Reuters on Thursday.
Prosecutors have said Perol, who was an economic adviser for
former President Nicolas Sarkozy before being appointed to the
bank, risks two years' prison and a 30,000 euro ($34,000) fine
if found guilty. French law prohibits public servants from being
hired by companies over which they have had direct authority.
($1 = 0.8794 euros)
