BRIEF-Mori Trust Sogo Reit to issue REIT bonds for 5 bln yen via public offering
* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds
PARIS, Sept 5 Liquidity in euros is not an issue for French banks as it is supported by the large number of assets they own, the chief executive of France's BPCE was quoted as saying by Les Echos newspaper on Monday.
"Excluding refinancing in dollars, liquidity is not a problem and banks can also satisfy their needs in other parts of the world," Francois Perol was quoted saying in an interview.
"There is some kind of suspicion that needs to vanish: French banks produce a lot of assets that can be used as a guarantee in exchange of liquidity," he said, adding that the European Central Bank was also able to step in if necessary.
Perol also said he was in favour of a tax on financial transactions as long as it was not solely implemented in Europe.
The European Union will push for such a tax at a summit of the world's 20 biggest economies, the G20, in November. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by David Holmes)
* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China's primary money rates on Friday showed a fall for the week due to expectations that the central bank would roll over its temporary liquidity support to cushion huge amounts of funds draining in the coming weeks. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3728 percent on Friday morning, more than 18 basis points lower than previous wee
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on third-quarter earnings conference call in Mumbai. 4:15 pm: Dena Bank Head Ashwani Kumar briefs media after third-quarter earni