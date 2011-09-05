PARIS, Sept 5 Liquidity in euros is not an issue for French banks as it is supported by the large number of assets they own, the chief executive of France's BPCE was quoted as saying by Les Echos newspaper on Monday.

"Excluding refinancing in dollars, liquidity is not a problem and banks can also satisfy their needs in other parts of the world," Francois Perol was quoted saying in an interview.

"There is some kind of suspicion that needs to vanish: French banks produce a lot of assets that can be used as a guarantee in exchange of liquidity," he said, adding that the European Central Bank was also able to step in if necessary.

Perol also said he was in favour of a tax on financial transactions as long as it was not solely implemented in Europe.

The European Union will push for such a tax at a summit of the world's 20 biggest economies, the G20, in November. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by David Holmes)