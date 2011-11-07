PARIS Nov 7 French investigators have
identified the bodies of 153 of the 228 passengers and crew who
died in the 2009 crash of an Air France flight from Rio to
Paris, authorities said on Monday.
Fifty bodies were found and identified shortly after the
disaster. The French interior ministry said in a statement on
Monday a further 103 had been identified after wreckage was
located in April and more bodies were hauled up from the floor
of the Atlantic at a depth of 3,900 metres (12,800 feet).
All those on board were killed when flight AF447 slammed
into the ocean on June 1, 2009 after stalling and plunging
38,000 feet.
Investigators have so far stopped short of explicitly
blaming the pilots, but their reports have highlighted mistakes
they said were made on the flight deck.
Pilots' unions and Air France insist faulty flight equipment
was mostly to blame. Airbus and Air France
are facing criminal probes in France and victims' families have
laid the foundations for lawsuits.
