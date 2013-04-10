PARIS, April 10 The gilded Pont Alexandre III
bridge in Paris has lost some of its sparkle after thieves made
off with the historic monument's bronze plaques in the latest
theft from a Parisian landmark.
Despite the watchful eye of its elaborate statues of nymphs
and winged horses high above the Seine River, two plaques
proclaiming the name of the monument were seized by thieves this
month, officials said.
While the bronze used to make the two stolen plaques sells
at about 10 euros ($13.06) per kg, the city of Paris declined to
comment on the value of the ornamental pieces stolen.
"We have no idea whether they were taken for their metal or
by collectors," a town hall spokeswoman said.
She said they would be replaced as soon as possible with
identical copies.
"It's not a question of metallic value but of historic
value," she said.
French police have struggled with metal theft in the years
since the global economic crisis hit, with 5,800 hours of train
delays caused in 2010 by the removal of copper from railways.
General metal theft in Paris dropped by about a quarter
between 2011 and 2012, a police official said, meaning that
whoever removed the plaques from the bridge were part of a
die-hard few left targeting public monuments.
Thieves routinely hack bits of steel off the pedestrian Pont
des Arts bridge further down the river, city officials say.
Several bronze busts -- including one of composer Bizet --
were looted in 2006 from Pere-Lachaise, the oldest cemetery in
Paris and last resting place of luminaries including poet Oscar
Wilde and Doors singer Jim Morrison.
Described by the French capital as its 'most elegant
bridge', the ornate Pont Alexandre III was unveiled for the 1900
World Fair in the Belle Époque period that saw the construction
of the Eiffel Tower change the Parisian skyline forever.
The name inscribed on the plaques was a nod to contemporary
Franco-Russian friendship, cemented by Alexander III's son Tsar
Nicolas II's role in laying the bridge's foundation stone.
Historic weight is proving no protection however from
thieves looking to pilfer materials or curios.
The skeleton of an elephant once owned by King Louis XIV was
attacked in the Paris Natural History Museum in March when a man
removed a tusk with a chainsaw and then attempted to flee. The
tusk and the man were both found soon after.
"The animal fortunately suffered little in the attack," the
Museum said.
($1 = 0.7658 euros)
(Reporting By Tara Oakes, editing by Paul Casciato)