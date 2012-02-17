PARIS Feb 17 France and Britain announced
plans on Friday to strengthen bilateral cooperation in nuclear
safety and welcomed a growing partnership between France's Areva
and Britain's Rolls Royce to develop nuclear
plants in the UK and elsewhere.
"The Fukushima accident has reinforced France and the UK's
determination to promote the highest safety levels throughout
the world, particularly for new reactors," the governments said
in a joint statement.
Areva on Friday signed a 100-million pound deal with Rolls
Royce to order equipment and engineering services for the
construction of Britain's next new nuclear power station at
Hinkley Point in Somerset, spearheaded by Areva partner EDF
.
The contract could extend to 400 million pounds if EDF plans
to go ahead with its proposed four new nuclear reactors in
Britain.
The two companies also extended their cooperation agreement
first announced in March last year to collaborate on
manufacturing nuclear power plant components for projects across
the world.
The governments also called for further studies into
constructing a second electricity interconnector between France
and Britain.
One project to increase electricity transmission between the
two countries proposed building a cable of up to 4,000
megawatts, compared with a capacity of 2,000 MW on the existing
one, which would link up with a tidal-powered energy project
located in waters off the Channel Islands.
The project developer, Alderney Renewable Energy, on Friday
signed an agreement with French grid operator RTE and
London-based company Transmission Capital to develop the plan.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)