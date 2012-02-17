* Agreements to be signed between Areva, EDF, Rolls
* Letter of intent to be signed on next-generation drone
* Syria, Iran to be discussed ahead of international
meetings
By John Irish
PARIS, Feb 17 France and Britain will
agree a series of deals on civil nuclear cooperation and
developing a next-generation combat drone when their two leaders
meet on Friday for the first time since an acrimonious clash
over Europe.
The annual Franco-British summit was postponed in December
at the height of the euro zone crisis, but the two leaders look
set to put on a show of unity as they try to coordinate their
position on international issues ranging from Syria to Iran.
"Today's summit shows the strength and depth of Britain's
ties with France," Prime Minister David Cameron said in a
statement. "One year on from the Libya uprising, we are working
together to stand up to the murderous Syrian regime and to stop
a nuclear weapon in the hands of Iran."
The summit, due to start at 11.00 a.m. (1000 GMT), will
agree deals worth about 500 million pounds ($790 million)
between Rolls Royce and French nuclear energy firms
Areva and EDF regarding building new nuclear
power plants in Britain that could create 1,500 jobs.
In November 2010, Sarkozy and Cameron signed a defence and
security cooperation treaty to increase coordination between
their countries' armed forces and co-develop equipment.
But with the exception of Libya when the two
countries' militaries worked together to degrade the forces of
Muammar Gaddafi, the relationship has focused more on commercial
arms deals rather than on coordinating strategy.
Friday's summit will also see Paris and London
work more closely on improving their response to nuclear
emergencies by establishing a framework for closer cooperation
in the sector.
France's Nicolas Sarkozy, who this week announced he would
seek re-election in April's presidential vote, and Cameron have
had a tense relationship in the past few months after a public
spat over London's veto of a treaty on euro zone fiscal
integration in December.
"The summit is intended to further strengthen the
relationship between our two countries," a statement from
Cameron's office said. "A relationship founded on common values
and shared interests."
The two leaders will also announce a non-binding letter of
intent to develop a next-generation unmanned stealth aircraft or
drone. That project will be headed by France's Dassault Aviation
and British defence contractor BAE Systems,
sources said.
The two U.N. Security Council members share a similar stance
on trying to resolve the 11-month bloody crackdown in Syria.
They were the architects earlier this month of a draft
resolution at the United Nations to support an Arab League plan
for political transition that was vetoed by Russia and China.
The Syria talks will centre on preparations before an
international forum in Tunisia on Feb. 24 that will try to find
a solution to the growing humanitarian crisis in the country.
Sarkozy's office said discussions would also focus on Iran,
which on Thursday said it was offering "new initiatives" to
resume talks on its nuclear programme.
(Editing by Andrew Osborn)