By John Irish and Emmanuel Jarry
PARIS, Feb 17 France and Britain agreed on
Friday to jointly work to develop next-generation unmanned
drones as part of their military cooperation as their leaders
reconciled after an acrimonious clash over Europe last year.
President Nicolas Sarkozy and Prime Minister David Cameron
appeared to lay to rest their dispute at the height of the euro
zone crisis which saw the annual Franco-British summit
postponed, and sought to coordinate on issues ranging from Syria
to Iran and the European Union.
"There is a letter of intent for the long-term," French
Defence Minister Gerard Longuet told Reuters after the summit.
"We are working together for the medium-altitude
long-endurance (MALE) drone and we are thinking together what
the future combat drone should be."
Longuet said France's Dassault Aviation and
British defence contractor BAE Systems would develop
the unmanned aircraft, also known as UAVs (unmanned aerial
vehicles), used for reconnaissance and attack missions.
The two companies would also start work on a next-generation
unmanned fighter jet, he said.
In November 2010, Sarkozy and Cameron signed a defence and
security cooperation treaty to increase coordination between
their countries' armed forces and co-develop equipment.
With the exception of the war in Libya when the two
countries' militaries worked together to degrade the forces of
Muammar Gaddafi, the relationship has focused more on commercial
arms deals rather than on coordinating strategy.
In Britain, greater military collaboration with France is
seen as a way of maintaining defence capability while slimming
down the armed forces to save money.
ENTENTE CORDIALE
The two nuclear powers also said they would strengthen
bilateral nuclear safety cooperation, announcing contracts worth
about 500 million pounds ($790 million) between Rolls Royce
, Areva and EDF.
The agreement would develop nuclear power plants in Britain
that could create 1,500 jobs.
Sarkozy, who this week announced he would seek re-election
in April's presidential vote, and Cameron have had a tense
relationship in the past few months after a public spat over
London's veto of a treaty on euro zone fiscal integration in
December.
Sarkozy's terse explanation in Brussels of the decision to
leave Britain out of plans backed by 25 other European Union
members was at odds with the chumminess he built up with Cameron
over their mission to help Libyan rebels oust Muammar Gaddafi.
"When you look across at the foreign policy and defence
issues that we discussed today, I don't think that there has
been as close Franco-British cooperation since WW2," Cameron
told reporters.
Sarkozy showed genuine friendship in September by lending
Cameron a helicopter so he could rush to the bedside of his
father, who had suffered a fatal stroke in southern France.
But in October he snapped at him during euro crisis talks in
Brussels, suggesting he "shut up" and stop interfering.
"I always thought the "Entente Cordiale" (cordial agreement)
should become the "Entente Amicale" (friendship agreement),"
Sarkozy said.
