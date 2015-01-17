PARIS Jan 17 Traffic through the Channel Tunnel
was halted on Saturday after smoke was detected from an unknown
source, said Eurotunnel, the operator of the crossing between
Britain and France.
Eurostar, which operates train services through the tunnel
between Paris, London and Brussels, said separately on its
website that no trains could run on Saturday following the
closure.
France has been on high alert since Islamist militants
killed 17 people in three days of violence in Paris that began
on Jan. 7 with an attack on the offices of a satirical
newspaper.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Writing by Leigh Thomas;
Editing by Pravin Char)