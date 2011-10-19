BRUSSELS Oct 19 The European Commission said on Wednesday it had given approval under state aid rules for about 750 million euros ($1 billion) of support for very high speed broadband networks in France.

The Commission, which acts as regulator for competition and anti-trust affairs, said the French scheme was within EU guidelines on state aid for broadband, since such aid would be through public tenders only for areas where no comparable networks currently exist and because the subsidized network will be open to all interested users.

"France's broadband support scheme meets the Commission's Digital Agenda objectives of bringing very high speed broadband to all European citizens quickly," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

"France took all necessary precautions to keep competition distortions limited and to support networks which are open to all users on a non-discriminatory basis. This will stimulate competition between network infrastructures and services." ($1 = 0.731 Euros)