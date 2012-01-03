(Corrects amount issued to 8.715 bln eur in 2nd paragraph)
PARIS Jan 3 France drew strong investor
demand in its first Treasury-bill auction of the year with
short-term yields rising only slightly from record lows reached
in its last auction of 2011.
The Agence France Tresor public debt management agency
issued 8.715 billion euros in three lines of short-term BTF
bonds, towards the top of the 7.6-8.9 billion euro range it had
indicated ahead of the auction.
Despite concerns France could lose its prized AAA credit
rating in the coming months or even days, the agency issued 4.5
billion euros at rates close to zero for its shortest line in
its last bill auction on Dec. 19 as investors sought to close
the year with large holdings of short-term debt.
AFT issued 4.438 billion euros of its 12-week bill maturing
March 29 with a yield of 0.023 percent, up from the rock-bottom
0.005 percent it secured at its last BTF auction on Dec. 19.
It also issued 2.202 billion euros in 23-week bills maturing
June 14 with a yield of 0.074 percent, up from 0.034 percent at
the December auction. It had a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.827.
The yield for some 4.505 billion euros of 45-week bills
maturing on Nov. 15 fell to 0.136 percent from 0.176 percent on
Dec. 19.
