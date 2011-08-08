PARIS Aug 8 France sold 8.0 billion euros of BTF short-term bills at auction on Monday amid high demand, debt management agency AFT said, with yields lower than at its previous auction.

The Treasury said it sold 4.502 billion euros of its 13-week BTF maturing Nov. 10, 2.5 billion euros of its 28-week T-bill due Feb. 23, 2012 and 1.004 billion euros of its 50-week benchmark BTF maturing July 26, 2012.

It had expected to sell 4.5 billion, 2.5 billion and 1.0 billion, respectively.

The average yield on the 13-week BTF fell to 0.791 versus 0.910 percent when last auctioned on Aug 1. The 28-week and 50-week T-bills gave average yields of 0.798 percent and 0.840 percent, respectively, compared with 1.041 percent and 1.210 percent when last sold a week earlier.

Bid-to-cover ratios for the BTFS were 2.03, 2.17 and 4.10, the Treasury said.

All lines have a settlement date of Aug. 11.

For a table of the results, please click on: (Reporting by Alexandria Sage; editing by Patrick Graham) ((alexandria.sage@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5219; Reuters Messaging: alexandria.sage@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)