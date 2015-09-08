PARIS, Sept 8 The French government still plans
on selling 4 billion euros ($4.47 billion) of assets this year,
Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Tuesday, adding that it
was normal to take market conditions into account in light of
recent turbulence.
"The target remains 4 billion, but no portfolio manager
would sell at any price," Sapin told a news conference. "Taking
market conditions into account is the least we must do. There is
still time before the end of the year."
($1 = 0.8945 euros)
