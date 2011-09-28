PARIS, Sept 28 The French government stuck to its growth, debt and deficit targets in a 2012 budget bill unveiled on Wednesday that seeks to cut the public deficit to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year from 5.7 percent in 2011.

President Nicolas Sarozy's conservative government maintained its forecasts for economic growth of 1.75 percent in both 2011 and 2012, despite growing concern about the economic outlook.

"We have sound reasons to think it can be achieved," Finance Minister Francois Baroin told journalists. "We will not deviate from our (deficit reduction) path," he added.

The bill will be debated in parliament in the days ahead but is not seen meeting with major opposition. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Catherine Bremer)