BERLIN, Sept 10 The German government said on
Wednesday that it was up to the European Commission to decide
whether France was living up to its EU commitments in pushing
back its deficit reduction goals, but Berlin expected all
countries to stick to fiscal rules.
"It is up to the current European Commission to evaluate all
this - the package of measures and the new French budgetary and
economic data - within the requirements of the Stability Pact,"
said German finance ministry spokeswoman Marianne Kothe.
"We expect all countries to stick to the agreed European
rules," she said when asked about France's announcement that it
would take until 2017, rather than 2015 as it had previously
promised its EU partners, to bring its public finances in line
with EU rules.
