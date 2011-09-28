* Govt maintains optimistic growth forecasts
* Opposition left could hold up but not block budget
* Govt targets 11 bln euros in extra revenue, cuts in 2012
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Sept 28 France's conservative government
stuck to its deficit-reduction goals in a draft 2012 budget on
Wednesday that targets 11 billion euros in savings, although
faltering growth may yet warrant more belt-tightening.
The 2012 budget bill marks President Nicolas Sarkozy's last
major legislative battle before a presidential election in
April, in which he is widely expected to seek a second term
despite weak ratings in opinion polls.
Sarkozy wants to do what no other French leader has done
since the country began running deficits in the mid-1970s and
significantly reduce the budget shortfall in a presidential
election year -- a feat made all the more difficult by the fast
deteriorating economic outlook.
After the main opposition Socialist Party seized control of
the Senate at a weekend election, passing the budget bill could
prove more complicated than in recent years.
With the outlook souring and financial markets increasingly
scrutinising France's finances, a bigger risk is that economic
growth will not be strong enough to generate the tax revenues
the government is counting on in its 2012 budget.
"If we really want to stay on track, then an extra
(belt-tightening) effort is going to be necessary," said BNP
Paribas chief economist Philippe d'Arvisenet, adding that it was
hard to imagine growth stronger than one percent next year.
Unveiling its budget bill, the government maintained its
forecasts for growth of 1.75 percent in both 2011 and 2012.
"We have sound reasons to think it can be achieved," Finance
Minister Francois Baroin told journalists. "We will not deviate
from our (deficit reduction) path," he added.
Despite the upcoming presidential election, Sarkozy has
vowed not to stray from official deficit targets, determined not
to be the president who loses France's cherished triple-A
sovereign credit rating.
FRANCE UNDER SCRUTINY
Under a savings package unveiled last month, the government
aims to raise an extra 10 billion euros ($14.8 billion) in 2012
and cut 1 billion euros from spending as it tries to reduce the
budget deficit to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product from 5.7
percent this year and meet an EU target of 3 percent in 2013.
Wednesday's bill seeks to enshrine those targets into law.
"We are being scrutinised, we have to keep our promises and
keep France's word and stay the course on public finances,"
Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse told journalists.
Under the savings package, the government plans to scrap a
host of tax exemptions and impose a 3 percent additional tax on
people with incomes of more than 500,000 euros a year.
It also aims to align its rules on carrying forward tax
credits on corporate losses with those in Germany and raise
taxes on tobacco, strong alcohol and fizzy drinks.
France cut its growth forecasts in August to 1.75 percent
for 2011 and 2012 from 2.0 percent and 2.25 percent
respectively. Many economists expect growth to prove weaker.
"We are very close to a recession," said Marc Touati, chief
economist of Assya Compagnie Financiere in Paris.
"I think after the elections we'll find we'll have to make
many decisions. The most important thing is the French choice
about the public deficit."
French GDP growth ground to a halt in the second quarter as
domestic demand contracted, the statistics office confirmed in
an updated GDP report.
After the left won control of the Senate, the budget bill
could be subject to more political horse-trading than in recent
years although senior Socialists have promised not to be
needlessly obstructive.
"The Senators, who are known for their independent-thinking,
must take care to respect deficit reduction plans," Pecresse
said. "The savings have got to be passed."
Pecresse said earlier on Europe 1 radio she was open to the
lowering the level at which the surtax on the wealthy kicks in,
after demands from some that it apply to annual incomes of
250,000 euros upwards rather than 500,000 euros upwards.
The government is targeting a deficit of 80.8 billion euros
in 2012, including one billion euros that it has left lawmakers
to find with plans to raise further revenues or cut spending.
($1 = 0.742 Euros)
