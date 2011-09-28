* Govt maintains optimistic growth forecasts

* Opposition left could hold up but not block budget

* Govt targets 11 bln euros in extra revenue, cuts in 2012 (Adds details, quote)

By Leigh Thomas

PARIS, Sept 28 France's conservative government stuck to its deficit-reduction goals in a draft 2012 budget on Wednesday that targets 11 billion euros in savings, although faltering growth may yet warrant more belt-tightening.

The 2012 budget bill marks President Nicolas Sarkozy's last major legislative battle before a presidential election in April, in which he is widely expected to seek a second term despite weak ratings in opinion polls.

Sarkozy wants to do what no other French leader has done since the country began running deficits in the mid-1970s and significantly reduce the budget shortfall in a presidential election year -- a feat made all the more difficult by the fast deteriorating economic outlook.

After the main opposition Socialist Party seized control of the Senate at a weekend election, passing the budget bill could prove more complicated than in recent years.

With the outlook souring and financial markets increasingly scrutinising France's finances, a bigger risk is that economic growth will not be strong enough to generate the tax revenues the government is counting on in its 2012 budget.

"If we really want to stay on track, then an extra (belt-tightening) effort is going to be necessary," said BNP Paribas chief economist Philippe d'Arvisenet, adding that it was hard to imagine growth stronger than one percent next year.

Unveiling its budget bill, the government maintained its forecasts for growth of 1.75 percent in both 2011 and 2012.

"We have sound reasons to think it can be achieved," Finance Minister Francois Baroin told journalists. "We will not deviate from our (deficit reduction) path," he added.

Despite the upcoming presidential election, Sarkozy has vowed not to stray from official deficit targets, determined not to be the president who loses France's cherished triple-A sovereign credit rating.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a table of budget data, click on: For a table on France's 2012 bond issuance For a story on 2012 bond issuance, click on: ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

FRANCE UNDER SCRUTINY

Under a savings package unveiled last month, the government aims to raise an extra 10 billion euros ($14.8 billion) in 2012 and cut 1 billion euros from spending as it tries to reduce the budget deficit to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product from 5.7 percent this year and meet an EU target of 3 percent in 2013.

Wednesday's bill seeks to enshrine those targets into law.

"We are being scrutinised, we have to keep our promises and keep France's word and stay the course on public finances," Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse told journalists.

Under the savings package, the government plans to scrap a host of tax exemptions and impose a 3 percent additional tax on people with incomes of more than 500,000 euros a year.

It also aims to align its rules on carrying forward tax credits on corporate losses with those in Germany and raise taxes on tobacco, strong alcohol and fizzy drinks.

France cut its growth forecasts in August to 1.75 percent for 2011 and 2012 from 2.0 percent and 2.25 percent respectively. Many economists expect growth to prove weaker.

"We are very close to a recession," said Marc Touati, chief economist of Assya Compagnie Financiere in Paris.

"I think after the elections we'll find we'll have to make many decisions. The most important thing is the French choice about the public deficit."

French GDP growth ground to a halt in the second quarter as domestic demand contracted, the statistics office confirmed in an updated GDP report.

After the left won control of the Senate, the budget bill could be subject to more political horse-trading than in recent years although senior Socialists have promised not to be needlessly obstructive.

"The Senators, who are known for their independent-thinking, must take care to respect deficit reduction plans," Pecresse said. "The savings have got to be passed."

Pecresse said earlier on Europe 1 radio she was open to the lowering the level at which the surtax on the wealthy kicks in, after demands from some that it apply to annual incomes of 250,000 euros upwards rather than 500,000 euros upwards.

The government is targeting a deficit of 80.8 billion euros in 2012, including one billion euros that it has left lawmakers to find with plans to raise further revenues or cut spending. ($1 = 0.742 Euros) (Additional reporting by Marc Angrand, Jean Baptiste Vey, Brian Love and Anna Maria Jakubek; Editing by Catherine Evans)