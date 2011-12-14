PARIS Dec 14 New Year cards and holiday catering at the French Finance Ministry have fallen victim to a government austerity drive as France battles to keep its AAA credit rating and cut its deficit.

French Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse said the ministry had to set an example in these tough times and that it would serve simple biscuits rather than petits fours traditionally on offer at events to celebrate the holiday period and New Year.

Pecresse, who is also the government's spokeswoman, said the ministry would also shun paper New Year cards in favour of electronic greetings.

"Obviously in this period of extreme budget constraints and crisis, the state has got to cut back as much as possible," she told reporters.

Wary of losing its AAA credit rating months from a presidential election in April, France launched two rounds of austerity drives since mid-August as President Nicolas Sarkozy's conservative government fights to keep its deficit-reduction on track despite slowing growth. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)