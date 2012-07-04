(Adds reaction, final paragraphs)
* Socialist government raises taxes on wealthy and companies
* Says will turn focus to spending cuts from 2013
* Under pressure to meet deficit targets as growth slows
By Daniel Flynn
PARIS, July 4 France's new Socialist government
announced tax rises worth 7.2 billion euros on Wednesday,
including heavy one-off levies on wealthy households and big
corporations, to plug a revenue shortfall this year caused by
flagging economic growth.
In the first major raft of economic measures since Francois
Hollande was elected president in May promising to avoid the
painful austerity seen elsewhere in Europe, the government
singled out large companies and the rich.
An extraordinary levy of 2.3 billion euros ($2.90 billion)
on wealthy households and 1.1 billion euros in one-off taxes on
large banks and energy firms were central parts of an amended
2012 budget presented to parliament.
The law, which includes tax increases on stock options and
dividends and the scrapping of an exemption on overtime, should
easily receive approval by a July 31 deadline after the
Socialists won a comfortable parliamentary majority at elections
last month.
Hollande says the rich must pay their share as France
battles to cut its public deficit from 5.2 percent of GDP last
year to an EU limit of 3 percent in 2013 despite a stagnant
economy and rising debt.
"We are in an extremely difficult economic and financial
situation," Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici told a news
conference. "In 2012 and 2013, the effort will be particularly
large. The wealthiest households and big companies will have to
contribute."
The budget followed a grim assessment of public finances on
Monday by the state auditor, which warned that 6-10 billion
euros of deficit cuts were needed in 2012 and a hefty 33 billion
in 2013 for France to avoid a surge in public debt dragging it
into the centre of the euro crisis.
One of the highest state spending levels in the world has
raised France's debt by 800 billion euros in the last 10 years
to 1.8 trillion - equivalent to 90 percent of GDP, the level at
which economists say debt starts to hinder economic growth.
Budget Minister Jerome Cahuzac said that, while the initial
focus this year was on tax rises for the wealthy, the government
would progressively rein in its expenditure from 2013 onwards.
"Cutting spending is like slowing down a supertanker: it
takes time," he told Reuters.
Having promised to freeze central government spending
without cutting staffing levels, Hollande will now face the
difficult task of convincing France's powerful public sector
unions to accept a cap on pay rises and promotions.
This is likely to figure on the agenda of a "social
conference" next week with unions and employers.
"I think the unions accept this idea of rigour," Civil
Service Minister Marylise Lebranchu told RTL radio, insisting
that the measures would not amount to draconian austerity.
"SARKOZY MORE BUSINESS FRIENDLY"
The Socialists accused the previous government of President
Nicolas Sarkozy of deliberately overestimating economic growth
and tax revenues by several billion euros to improve his chances
in presidential elections in April and May.
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault on Tuesday slashed this
year's official GDP growth forecast to 0.3 percent from a
previous estimate of 0.7 percent, and to 1.2 percent in 2013
from 1.75 percent previously.
The amended budget eliminated a number of reforms introduced
by Sarkozy, such as the tax exemption on overtime for companies
with more than 20 employees. Scrapping that measure should raise
980 million euros this year, the Socialists said.
Repealing a law which shifted labour charges onto a rise in
VAT sales tax will also have a net positive effect of 800
million euros, and a doubling of a tax on financial transactions
to 0.2 percent will bring in 170 million euros.
"There's a sharp break, politically and to a lesser extent
economically, with Mr Sarkozy's more business-friendly fiscal
policies," said Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
"As long as there's no pressure on France's bond market, the
government is unlikely to pursue the kind of product and labour
market reforms which France requires."
France's 10-year bond yield was 2.5 percent on Wednesday,
less than half the 6.4 percent yield of peripheral Spanish
bonds, as investors continue to regard its debt as a safe haven.
The Medef employers union has already said that measures
such as a new 3 percent tax to be paid by companies on dividends
distributed to shareholders would strangle already weak profit
margins. The Socialists say this levy is aimed at encouraging
firms to use their cash flow for capital investment.
"We are sorry to see an increase in corporate taxes at a
time when they need to be lowered, as the only way to make our
economy more competitive," said Medef chief Laurence Parisot.
Some 300,000 people are likely to be affected by the one-off
rise in wealth tax on households with net worth of more than 1.3
million euros, which rolls back a tax shield on the rich
introduced by Sarkozy, officials said.
The conservative UMP party said that measures such as the
end of the overtime tax exemption would hurt ordinary French.
"It is completely false to say that the tax increases will
just hit the rich," said Gilles Carrez, president of the
National Assembly's finance commission. "The bulk of the new
taxes will hit the middle class and today we have the proof."
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
(Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas, Catherine Bremer,
Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Catherine Bremer)