PARIS Nov 12 The French government confirmed on Wednesday its forecast of a 2014 public deficit of 4.4 percent of GDP for this year and detailed an additional 3.6 billion euros' worth of savings in the 2015 budget promised on top of those initially proposed.

Among the new measures aimed at persuading the European Commission to give its blessing to France's budgetary efforts, a systemic risk charge currently payable by banks and other credit institutions will now no longer be tax-deductible - a measure that will reap and additional 280 million euros next year. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Mark John; editing by Brian Love)