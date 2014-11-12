UPDATE 3-Canadian fintech DH Corp to be taken private in C$4.8 bln deal
* DH Corp shares up 8.9 pct, trading at C$25.10 (Adds shares, background)
(Adds bank reaction)
PARIS Nov 12 President Francois Hollande's government plans to remove a tax break currently available for banks as part of a package of additional measures aimed at getting the European Commission's green light for its deficit-reduction efforts.
According to the text of a draft mini-budget presented to cabinet on Wednesday, a so-called systemic risk charge paid by credit institutions will no longer be tax-deductible in France, a move which will yield an extra 280 million euros ($349 million) next year.
The three-year-old charge will gradually be replaced by contributions to an EU-wide banking crisis resolution fund. Those contributions will also be non-deductible.
The French Banking Federation (FBF) immediately urged the government to reconsider.
"It would penalise French banks already subject to high taxes and would be a setback to efforts to fund the economy, vital to restoring growth," it said in a statement, adding it was a "serious breach" of Hollande's pledge not to impose further tax burdens on the corporate sector.
The measure is part of a package aimed at cutting borrowing by an extra 3.6 billion euros in 2015. A new tax on certain second residences and additional efforts to combat tax fraud are also planned.
The government confirmed its forecast of a 2014 deficit of 4.4 percent of GDP for this year. Before the new measures, the deficit was due to fall to 4.3 percent - much higher than the EU-mandated ceiling of 3 percent it had promised for 2015. (1 US dollar = 0.8018 euro) (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Mark John; editing by Brian Love)
* DH Corp shares up 8.9 pct, trading at C$25.10 (Adds shares, background)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and removed from Negative Watch the ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation (Berkley) including its 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR), senior and subordinated debt. Berkley's property/casualty operating subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings have been also been affirmed. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release
March 13 A company owned by the family of Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, stands to receive over $400 million from China's Anbang Insurance Group, that is investing in a Manhattan building owned by the Kushners, Bloomberg reported.