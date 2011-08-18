* Extra tax to focus on people earning 1 mln eur-plus/yr

PARIS, Aug 18 France will focus plans to tax the rich more heavily on those earning more than 1 million euros per year, Budget Minister Valery Pecresse said on Thursday.

The plans are part of a package of deficit-cutting measures to be unveiled on Aug. 24 as pressure grows on France to speed up efforts to cut its public deficit.

With President Nicolas Sarkozy's centre-right government facing a battle for re-election next April, the measures are expected to focus on rolling back tax exemptions rather than trimming spending, and target savings of 5-10 billion euros,

"Those who will be taxed more will be the wealthiest households," Pecresse told BFM radio.

The government was working on a "contribution" from taxpayers earning above 1 million euros per year, she said, adding it was not yet clear if the tax would apply directly to individuals or to the companies paying their salaries.

"For now nothing is definite," she added.

Maurice Levy, chief executive of advertising firm Publicis , wrote on Tuesday in newspaper Le Monde that he was in favour of an "exceptional (fiscal) contribution" to France's deficit-reduction programme from the rich.

Similarly, U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett earlier this week urged U.S. authorities to raise taxes on himself and other ultra-high earners to contribute to austerity efforts.

France originally planned to raise an extra 3 billion euros next year by clamping down on tax breaks as it seeks to trim its 2012 deficit to 4.6 percent of gross domestic product from a forecast 5.7 percent this year.

But weak second-quarter economic growth figures and Standard & Poor's decision this month to downgrade the United States have convinced Paris it needs to act with more urgency to shore up its own AAA credit rating, seen as crucial for the stability of the euro zone as it wrestles with its debt crisis.

France's top-notch rating was stable and S&P was confident it would remain so, the agency's senior analyst for France, Carol Sirou, told RTL radio on Thursday.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pnineau, writing by Nick Vinocur)

(Editing by John Stonestreet)