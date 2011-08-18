* Extra tax to focus on people earning 1 mln eur-plus/yr
* Unclear how wealth tax will be applied - minister
PARIS, Aug 18 France will focus plans to tax the
rich more heavily on those earning more than 1 million euros per
year, Budget Minister Valery Pecresse said on Thursday.
The plans are part of a package of deficit-cutting measures
to be unveiled on Aug. 24 as pressure grows on France to speed
up efforts to cut its public deficit.
With President Nicolas Sarkozy's centre-right government
facing a battle for re-election next April, the measures are
expected to focus on rolling back tax exemptions rather than
trimming spending, and target savings of 5-10 billion euros,
"Those who will be taxed more will be the wealthiest
households," Pecresse told BFM radio.
The government was working on a "contribution" from
taxpayers earning above 1 million euros per year, she said,
adding it was not yet clear if the tax would apply directly to
individuals or to the companies paying their salaries.
"For now nothing is definite," she added.
Maurice Levy, chief executive of advertising firm Publicis
, wrote on Tuesday in newspaper Le Monde that he was in
favour of an "exceptional (fiscal) contribution" to France's
deficit-reduction programme from the rich.
Similarly, U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett earlier this week
urged U.S. authorities to raise taxes on himself and other
ultra-high earners to contribute to austerity efforts.
France originally planned to raise an extra 3 billion euros
next year by clamping down on tax breaks as it seeks to trim its
2012 deficit to 4.6 percent of gross domestic product from a
forecast 5.7 percent this year.
But weak second-quarter economic growth figures and Standard
& Poor's decision this month to downgrade the United States have
convinced Paris it needs to act with more urgency to shore up
its own AAA credit rating, seen as crucial for the stability of
the euro zone as it wrestles with its debt crisis.
France's top-notch rating was stable and S&P was confident
it would remain so, the agency's senior analyst for France,
Carol Sirou, told RTL radio on Thursday.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pnineau, writing by Nick Vinocur)
(Editing by John Stonestreet)