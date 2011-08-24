* Some 10 bln euros in new measures expected for 2012
* Government to target super-rich, tax breaks, incentives
* Cuts needed to meet "sacrosanct" deficit targets
PARIS, Aug 24 France will seek to raise at least
10 billion euros ($14 billion) in extra revenues with a package
including higher taxes on the rich and cuts in tax breaks, aimed
at ensuring a slowdown does not undermine its AAA credit rating.
The package, hurriedly pulled together after French stocks
were swamped by rumours of a possible rating downgrade this
month, is expected to pare back tax exemptions and incentives
worth an estimated 3-4 billion euros this year and a further 10
billion euros in 2012, French media and government sources said.
Prime Minister Francois Fillon convened a news conference
for 1800 local (1600 GMT) on Wednesday to unveil details of the
package put together under strict orders from President Nicolas
Sarkozy, who interrupted his Riviera holiday last week for an
emergency budget meeting.
Eight months from a presidential vote where he faces a tough
battle for re-election, Sarkozy is steering clear of dramatic
spending cuts of the kind imposed in Italy and Spain. His
government has pledged instead more tax on high earners, in what
analysts say is a symbolic gesture to sweeten the pill.
"These reforms will be fairly spread out in order to reduce
the deficit and protect growth and jobs," Budget Minister
Valerie Pecresse told a news conference, adding there would be
no wide-ranging tax rises or reductions in welfare services.
The measures could instead target corporate tax credits and
exemptions from welfare contributions on overtime, according to
officials and other groups involved in consultations.
More belt-tightening became inevitable after France's 2
trillion euro economy stagnated in the second quarter, making it
impossible to meet its deficit targets without further action.
The government had based its budget on growth of 2.0 percent
this year and 2.25 percent in 2012, but economists now warn that
growth could dip below 1.5 percent next year.
Pecresse appeared to hint on Wednesday that the government
would reduce its growth forecasts, saying: "An economic
framework will be presented with the measures this evening."
DEFICIT TARGET "SACROSANCT"
With France in the spotlight since Standard & Poor's
downgraded the United States, ministers have repeatedly asserted
that deficit targets were "sacrosanct" even though a sputtering
economy may make them harder to reach.
Sarkozy's conservative government aims to cut the deficit
from 7.1 percent of gross domestic product in 2010 to 5.7
percent this year and then to 4.6 percent in 2012.
Speculation that France might lose its prized top rating hit
the shares of French banks this month and drove the premium
investors demand to hold French debt instead of low-risk German
bonds to a euro lifetime high of about 90 basis points.
"We believe the confirmation of France's determination to
meet fiscal targets should prove supportive, helping to dispel
any doubts about the sustainability of France's AAA rating,"
Societe Generale's chief France economist Michel Martinez said.
Targeting tax breaks is fertile ground for savings with the
finance ministry estimating exemptions from taxes are worth 75
billion euros in total. Exemptions from welfare contributions
are probably worth another 45 billion.
Some of France's richest people are even offering to pay
more taxes. The head of advertising giant Publicis SA, Maurice
Levy, is leading a campaign with other wealthy French people for
a special contribution to the state's coffers.
"I don't want it to be only symbolic, I think it should be a
real contribution," he told Reuters, saying Europe's debt crisis
was concentrating minds on seriously tackling France's burden.
In a sign the French public is losing its traditional
indifference to public finances, 54 percent of people said they
were a serious problem that needed addressing even if that meant
painful measures, according to an IFOP survey on Tuesday.
Even after the reform is passed, France will have more to do
to ensure the long-term viability of its finances, according to
observers such as the International Monetary Fund, which called
for cuts to one of Europe's highest levels of state spending.
