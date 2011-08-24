Aug 24 France aims to raise an additional 12 billion euros in savings this year and next by clamping down on tax breaks and hitting top earners with higher taxes under measures the government unveiled on Wednesday.

Eight months ahead of a presidential election, President Nicolas Sarkozy's government cut its growth targets for 2011 and 2012, noting that debt mountains were causing a slowdown in world growth, especially in Europe. For details, see [ID:nP6E7GG01C]

The following are France's new growth forecasts and deficit targets and details of the measures announced by Prime Minister Francois Fillon.

2010 2011 2012 2013

GDP 1.4 1.75 1.75 n/a

Public deficit -7.1 -5.7 -4.5 -3.0

MEASURES

- The centre-right government aims to raise an additional 1 billion euros in 2011 and 11 billion in 2012 under the package.

- The biggest single increase in revenues will come from scrapping a tax break on capital gains from the sale of property other than a person's main residence. The government calculates it will generate an extra 200 million euros in 2011 and 2.2 billion euros in 2012 from the measure.

- The scrapping of a partial exemption on a special tax on some private health insurance contracts is expected to yield an extra 100 million euros in 2011 and 1.1 billion euros in 2012.

- The government proposes a 3 percent tax on revenues of more than 500,000 euros per year. That exceptional tax will be dropped once France reaches its deficit target of 3 percent of GDP. While highly symbolic, the measure is expected to generate only 200 million euros in 2012.

- France will seek to align its rules on carrying forward tax credits from corporate losses with those in Germany. The measure is expected to be worth 500 million euros in 2011 and 1.5 billion euros in 2012.

- A 6 percent increase in tax on tobacco is due to generate extra revenues of 100 million euros in 2011 and 600 million euros in 2012. A tax increase on strong alcohols should bring in another 300 million euros in 2012.

- A host of other lesser measures targets fizzy drinks, theme parks and company cars. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn, Leigh Thomas and Alexandria Sage; Editing by Kenneth Barry)