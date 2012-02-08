PARIS, Feb 8 France's central government budget deficit fell to 90.8 billion euros in 2011 versus 148.8 billion euros a year earlier, the budget ministry said on Wednesday, confirming recent estimates by ministers.

The figure beat budget forecasts by 4.5 billion euros, meaning France should be ahead of its overall state deficit target for last year -- which includes the social security system and regional governments -- of 5.7 percent of GDP.

President Nicolas Sarkozy said recently that the public deficit could have dipped as low as 5.3 percent of gross domestic product last year.

Figures are in billions of euros unless otherwise stated.

Jan-Dec 2010 Jan-Dec 2011 Pct Change Deficit 148.803 90.830 - Spending 425.691 365.353 -14.2 - Revenues 274.888 275.168 0.1 - Treasury 2.000 -0.645 special accounts *

*The Treasury special accounts track the balance of inflows and outflows for targeted revenues and outlays, for example receipts from local government. (Reporting By Daniel Flynn)