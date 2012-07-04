PARIS, July 4 France will impose 7.2 billion
euros in new taxes this year, including large one-off levies on
wealthy households and big corporations, to plug a revenue
shortfall left by slowing economic growth, according to a
revised 2012 budget.
The Socialist government plans a 2.3-billion-euro one-off
levy on those with net wealth of more than 1.3 million euros as
well as 1.1 billion euros in extraordinary taxes on large banks
and on energy firms holding oil stocks, according to a spending
plan presented to parliament on Wednesday.
President Francois Hollande, in power since mid-May, has
said that the rich should pay their share as France struggles to
cut its public deficit from 5.2 percent of GDP last year to
within 4.5 percent this year and 3 percent in 2013 despite a
stagnant economy and rising debt levels.
