* Finmin Moscovici says France will respect deficit targets
* EU commission has warned French budget targets at risk
PARIS, June 3 France's new Socialist government
is determined to restore its credibility over budget management
by meeting public deficit targets, Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici said on Sunday.
President Francois Hollande has pledged to stick to the
previous conservative government's commitment to cut the deficit
from an estimated 4.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2012
to within an EU-imposed limit 3.0 percent in 2013, even though
many economists see that as hard without spending cuts.
"There is a lack of credibility for France about the public
deficit," Moscovici said on LCI television. "We're being
watched. I promise you Francois Hollande is fully aware of this,
it's something he lives with every day."
The European Commission had warned on Wednesday that France
risked missing its budget goals without fresh efforts.
"What's being asked of us is budgetary credibility. I tell
you here again that (the public deficit) will be 4.5 percent in
2012 and 3.0 percent in 2013," Moscovici said.
Despite its bloated debt and deficit levels, France is
borrowing at historically low rates. Europe's No. 2 economy has
not balanced its budget since 1974.
He said Hollande would go ahead with a campaign promise to
scrap a planned increase in the value-added sales tax rate, to
be implemented under a law passed by former president Nicolas
Sarkozy to finance a cut in companies' welfare contributions.
The government is also to present a decree at a cabinet
meeting on Wednesday to partially roll back a 2010 pension
reform and lower the age people can retire on a full pension
back to 60 from 62, if they are deemed to have contributed long
enough.
Moscovici said the government would present plans at the
same cabinet meeting to set up a public investment bank to help
finance small and mid-sized firms, another campaign promise.
